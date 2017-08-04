Fond memories of Bonnyrigg will live forever

A former Bonnyrigg man whose book of childhood memories has proved hugely successful with readers has found a whole new audience.

Driving instructor Sandy Wilson (67), who now lives in Leeds, published his first book, Memory Spill, earlier this year.

His stories cover the years from 1953 to 1967, when he left school, and recall his often hair-raising adventures growing up in Bonnyrigg.

He and his brother even managed to burn down Broomieknowe Station after a prank went wrong.

Available on Amazon, Memory Spill has been hailed as ‘poignant’, hilarious’ and ‘endearing .’

Although he only began writing eight years ago, Sandy appears to have found his forte and his work has proved a huge hit.

The stories, which Sandy first presented as a blog, evoked memories for many of his peers and people started to get in touch with him, some in other parts of the world.

Among them was Brian West of Midlothian News and Views, a charity that distributes audio recordings of local newspapers for the partially sighted and blind people.

“Brian had heard of my book Memory Spill and asked permission to make recordings of the book to add to the fortnightly issues,” explained Sandy.

“He thought it would be a bit more interesting than the usual stuff about shoplifting and parking complaints!

“I was persuaded to make the recordings myself and although I think I sound like a cross between Andy Murray and Darth Vader the stories are popular!”

If you know of someone who is blind or has impaired vision and who you think might enjoy this service visit www.midlothiannewsandviews.org or contact Brian West on 0141 5481041.