Fringe: Colin Cloud Dare *****

Colin Cloud Dare *****

Pleasance, Grand

He messes with your head even as you queue.

Everywhere you look, staff are wearing Colin Cloud masks ... or are they staff? Is the man himself among them?

The last time he played the Pleasance was in an upstairs room. Now, he is filling the Grand theatre.

With America’s Got Talent finals beckoning, it seems inevitable he will outgrow even the biggest room at the venue, and move to the next level, so this is perfect time to catch Cloud.

For 2017 he has a new show, Dare, which showcases his remarkable skills of deduction and persuasion, and leaves you wondering how he does what he does.

At its heart is a dare he sets his audience – more than that you need to discover for yourself.

Cloud is fascinated by human behaviour, and how it can be manipulated, and he does that better than anyone. There are more than a few jaw-dropping moments throughout this show,

Dare is Cloud at his very best,

A truly stunning show.

>> Colin Cloud Dare, Pleasance Grand (Aug 8-14, 16-27), 8.00pm

Ticket info at Ed Fringe