Fringe: Hell To Play **

Hell To Play: The End Times ***

‘‘There is one more of you in the audience than up here!’’ came the cry from the stage.

It’s early in the Fringe, it’s late Sunday and the New Town Theatre was pretty silent.

Come to think of it, so was the whole of George Street.

Down in the basement, the five-strong team performed to six folk. Everyone who has played the Fringe had been there.

The show certainly merits a much better response at the box office, and once it builds an audience, it could be a hoot.

It has a late night feel – even more so than its scheduled slot; one of those shows around which bounce off their audience’s ideas and energy.

The deal is simple. We are in a game show hosted by Satan himself and have to take part in a series of rounds while split into teams, to decide who we send to hell.

The humour is daft, sometimes ramshackle, sometimes it tests the boundaries, but, even with this small crowd, it got the required response.

So a tip of the hat to them for making the most of what they had in the front row.

Hell To Play: The End Times ***

New Town Theatre, George Street (Venue 7)

9.45pm, Aug 9-14, 16-27

Ticket info at Ed Fringe