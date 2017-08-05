Fringe Review: Matt Forde: A Show Hastily Rewritten in Light of Recent Events – Again! ****

Matt Forde: A Show Hastily Rewritten in Light of Recent Events – Again! ****

From Trump to Brexit, indyref2, Corbyn, May and the DUP, political commentators have never been quite so spoiled for choice before.

The chaos of the past 18 months has handed them enough raw material to last a few festivals.

It’s easy to fire

out one-off gags on all of the above – it’s almost impossible not to hit the spot even blindfolded – but you still need someone to give some turmoil to the context and chaos.

Matt Forde is your man for that.

The title of his 2017 show sums up the rolling, ever changing chaos of our times, and, over the course of an hour, he makes sense of the nonsensical.

Forde knows his stuff, and brings some perspective to the shambles of America’s politics, where his take-off of Trump, and his dysfunctional government, is spot-on.

He brings the referendum/DUP £1b pay out full circle, picks apart the flaws in Corbyn’s campaign, and chucks in some Scottish political observations which certainly struck a chord with his audience in Edinburgh, the city that said a resounding ‘’oh, no’’ in its best Morningside accent in the independence referendum.

There are many shows doing Trump and Brexit. This one sets the bar for the rest to try to hit Matt Forde has set the bar for them to tackle...

