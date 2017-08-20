Fringe: The Time Machine ****

The Time Machine ****

Voodoo Rooms (Venue 68)

Until August 27, 1.45 pm (Extra show, Monday 21st, 7.40 pm)

You have to doff your cap to the remarkable talents of Laurence Owen.

Songwriter, film composer and storyteller supreme, he delivers some fabulous, and highly original work on the Free Fringe.

Last year he re-imagined a Disney musical based on the premises of what if the cartoon sidekicks really couldn’t stand their partners – smashing stuff.

This year, he returns with Time Machine which takes HG Wells’ classic story some 800,000 years into the future.

Together with comedian Lindsay Sharman, they create a special radio broadcast which tells the story of the man who told his dinner party guests he’d been to the future and back.

Owen creates all the parts, conjures up some radio adverts from the time, and weaves some gentle humour a lovely story around a classic narrative.

A genuine lunchtime treat, but one you will have to queue to see – and he’s playing to full houses.

Ticket info at Ed Fringe