Fringe: Wereldband- Slapstick

Wereldband: Slapstick ****

Assembly George Square Theatre, 6.00pm (Aug 8-27)

Wereldband Slapstick, Assembly George Square Theatre (Pic: Jaap Reedijk)

To describe this show as simply slapstick is to do it a huge dis-service.

This incredibly talented, versatile five-piece outfit from Holland serve up a show that zings with energy and fun.

It has all the style of a travelling vaudeville circus,and mixes everything from clowning to fabulous songs, and knock-about fun, all executed with a slickness that had the audience of its feet for a standing ovation.

They wander round a magical set before the show starts, and can also be found in the audience throughout – the toddler in the front row was spellbound as one of the troupe landed a bowler hat firmly on her head.

They throw in songs you know with lyrics you probably don’t, pay a wonderful homage to Laurel & Hardy, clown around with their musical instruments and still take your breath away, and have some fabulous running gags with great audience participation.

And just when you think it’s over, they come up with a finale that has to be the most fun you can have on the Fringe whether you’re eight or 80.

Must admit I absolutely loved their show and the buzz, and sheer fun, it generated right round the auditorium.

A real gem, and one you shouldn’t miss.

Ticket info at Ed Fringe