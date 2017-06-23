Hunt is on for Britain’s best best man

Stag and hen experts Red7 are scouring the country in search of Britain’s best best man.

To mark two decades in the wedding industry, Red7 is asking couples to nominate their best men with heart-warming tales of why they should be crowned the nation’s finest.

The lucky winner will not only claim the glory of being Britain’s best best man, he will also be treated to a deluxe gentlemen’s pampering experience for himself and five of his closest pals.

Ian Lucas, managing director of Red7, said: “We can’t wait to uncover Britain’s best best man. I’m sure the entries will cover everything from tear-jerkers to laugh-a-minute stories.

“On a wedding day, the focus is rightly on the bride and bridegroom, which means that no-one sees the best man hurrying around behind the scenes, making sure all is running smoothly.

“Gone are the days of best men stitching the bridegroom up with a speech detailing their less than flattering list of exes and a stag do that ends with a night in the cells – today’s best men are the glue keeping their best friend’s wedding on track. It’s only right that we celebrate them as such.”

