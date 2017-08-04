Lottery players urged to check for £52 million jackpot EuroMillions ticket

Somewhere in the UK is a EuroMillions ticket that could make the lucky holder as rich as Ed Sheeran or Gareth Bale - but the £51.7 million jackpot remains unclaimed after a week.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets from the draw on Friday July 28, when the entire jackpot went to one winner.

The lucky numbers on the night were 5, 9, 29, 31, 41 and Lucky Stars 2 and 4. Should the golden ticket turn up the holder will be in line to win £51,702,049.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, global pop sensation Sheeran is worth £52 million, while Wales football international Bale is worth £54 million.

It is the fourth time this year a EuroMillions jackpot has been won in the UK.

In June another player saw their bank balance grow by a cool £87 million overnight, while in February two ticket-holders split a £39.9 million jackpot - each banking £19.9 million.

The following week a UK winner scooped a £14 million jackpot.