Mayfield woman launches debut novel

A Mayfield woman has realised her childhood dream by releasing her debut novel, set in a forgotten dark period of British history.

Ever Dundas (38) has written her first book, Goblin, set in part in London at the start of World War Two when as many as 750,000 British pets were killed in just one week in preparation for food shortages.

She said: “When I first came up with the idea for Goblin back in 2010 I had just watched a film set in World War Two which featured the pet massacre. I had thought I knew a reasonable amount about World War Two but I never knew about that.

“I then did quite a bit of research but there wasn’t much on it. Since then there has been a couple of non-fiction books about the massacre so it’s now more known about. I wanted to write about this as we tend to have quite a romantic view of World War Two and this troubles that motion a bit, I think it’s something we should talk about more.”

Ever has been delighted with the reception Goblin has received, she added: “The response has been amazing, I’m not sure how well it has sold yet but I think it’s doing quite well. It has certainly had some good reviews.

“It has been a childhood dream since I was seven to write a book. Life kind of got in the way, it took me a while to properly pursue becoming a novelist. My main hope for Goblin is that it does well and I can do this as a career, make a living out of it.”

Ever suffers from the chronic illness fibromyalgia, something she draws from in her writing. She said: “I worked part-time in an office but I fell ill and had to give it up. But it allowed me to finish my book and secure an agent.

“I have some funding from Creative Scotland for my second book, which should be finished by next June.

“It’s completely stand alone, it’s quite a different genre, a sci-fi thriller. I’m kind of drawing on my experience of having a chronic illness. There is also a bit of that in Goblin.”

Ever spoke of good memories from her childhood in Mayfield “running around the woods at the top of the hill”.