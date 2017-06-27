Midlothian’s 100 Objects - 1816 report to Penicuik society

Every spring local police in Midlothian launch an initiative raising awareness about dogs worrying sheep, particularly at lambing time.

This image, from the Scran archive, show a complaint made to the Penicuik Farmers’ Society.

The handwritten report from June 7, 1816, records concerns raised by society member Mr Wilson, against Mr Hamilton whose dog has injured some sheep. It is noted that Mr Hamilton will be called before the sub-committee to be dealt with.

The Penicuik Farmers’ Society would organise lectures to help their members improve agricultural techniques. In the later years of the society greater emphasis was put on farming shows where members of societies from throughout the United Kingdom would compete and show their animals and crops.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland was formed in 1784. Its primary aim was to ‘promote the regeneration of rural Scotland’. The RHASS Royal Highland Show is held every June and Dalkeith Agricultural Society holds its show every July.