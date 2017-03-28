Midlothian’s 100 Objects - A coin from the region of Charente

This is a commemorative coin which was presented to the town of Dalkeith by the region of Charente.

In 1960, Dalkeith established a twinning link with the French town of Jarnac, which is in the region of Charente. The twinning still exists today.

The gold-coloured coin bears a flower design on which sits the text ‘Conseil General de la Charente’. On the reverse is a depiction of Scotland.

Midlothian boasts strong twinning links. As well as the Dalkeith-Charente tie, Bonnyrigg is twinned with St Cyr L’Ecole, Loanhead with Harnes, Danderhall with Angres, and Penicuik with L’Isle sur la Sorgue. Midlothian is twinned with Kreis Heinsbery in Germany and Komarom-Esztergom in Hungary.

Twinning aims to foster harmony and goodwill between the participating nations and communities. Over the years there have been school exchanges as well as ties between sporting, artistic musical groups as a result of twinning. A number of Midlothian street names recognise the local twinning links.

Photo: Midlothian Council/Scran

We’d love to feature your favourite Midlothian object.

You can email a photo and details to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk