Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Bonnyrigg Guide Hall appeal poster

Almost 50 years ago, the Girl Guides in Bonnyrigg and Lasswade were unable to insure their hut.

In an bid to raise funds for a new hall, the organisation embarked on a fundraising campaign.

This document advertises a garden fete on May 22, 1970 to be held to raise funds for the Guide hall. The event was opened by Lady Clerk of Penicuik and Lasswade Pipe Band performed. There were stalls, competitions, dancing and games. Lady Clerk supported Girlguiding in Midlothian for many years.

This was one of many fundraising events held around this time. The eventual cost of the hall was around £6,000, which meant the new hall could be built. The Guide Hall can be found in Dobbies Road, adjacent to St Leonard’s Church.

Girlguiding was established in 1910 by Agnes Baden-Powell at the request of her brother Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Scouting movement. Girlguiding Scotland has more than 60,000 members.

Photo: Midlothian Guides/Scran

