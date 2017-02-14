Midlothian’s 100 Objects – Centenary Masonic jewel

After being constituted on May 7, 1877, Roslin-based Lodge Rosslyn St Clair, No. 606 met in numerous locations until securing its present rooms in Main Street.

Its first meeting was held in the original Inn, College Hill, adjacent to the world famous Rosslyn Chapel. It finally moved to its current location in the 1920s and meets once a month to discuss business, but also holds numerous social events in its temple.

This centenary jewel bears the name and number of the Lodge. In the centre is a representation of the ‘Apprentice Pillar’. The actual pillar is one ofthe main attractions in the nearby Rosslyn Chapel, a location with much Masonic history.

This year is the Lodge’s 140th anniversary.

Mason incorporations emerged around the 15th century, to protect the rights of craftsmen against merchants and town councils.

The Grand Lodge of Scotland was set up in 1736 to oversee the workings of lodges as Freemasonry grew.

Photo: Lodge Dalkeith Kilwinning, No. 10/Scran

We’d love to feature your favourite Midlothian object.

You can email a photo and details to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk