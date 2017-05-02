Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Certificate to George Bathgate

The 19th Midlothian (Loanhead) Scout Troop made a number of visits to Beverwijk in Holland between 1947 and 1952.

During these excusrions visits were made to places of historic interest, but they also had a time for socialising. On one occasion they stopped the traffic in Alkmaar by dancing a kilted rendition of ‘The Flowers of Edinburgh’.

This document, taken from the Scran archive, was presented to Georg [sic.] Bathgate of the 19th Midlothian (Loanhead) Troop during a trip to Beverwijk in Holland. The vignettes in each corner depict a local or scouting scene, whilst the flags of the United Kingdom and Holland are evident.

Mr Bathgate was known for many years as the Scout leader in Loanhead. He received a long-service certificate, in recognition for 40 years voluntary work, in 2000.

The Scouting movement was established in 1908. Although the Loanhead Scout Group no longer exists, there are more than 450,000 young people involved in Scouting in the UK.

Photo: George Bathgate/Scran

We’d love to feature your favourite Midlothian object.

You can email a photo and details to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk