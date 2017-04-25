Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Christmas greeting telegram

This image, taken from the Scran archive, shows a World War Two Christmas telegram, stamped 25th Dec ‘41, Dalkeith, Midlothian.

The telegram has a printed heading in colour, of the royal crest with the motto, Honi Soit Qui Mal Y Pense, around it.

The crest is surrounded by decorative roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock – all the symbols of the countries which make up Great Britain.

On a blue banner underneath is printed, Greetings Telegram and G.VI.R. The Christmas message is handwritten in blue ink and is addressed to Mrs T P Dudgeon, c/o, Dickson, Newton Village, Millerhill, Dalkeith. The message is from Thomas Dudgeon to his wife Annie.

The Scran archive also has a letter written to Thomas by his own father George, written near Lille, northern France, in December 1919. In his letter he is telling his son to work hard at school and look after his ‘mammy’.

Photo: Scottish Life Archive/Scran

