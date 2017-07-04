Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Community Food Co-op poster

Food banks have become a common feature in many communities but before their arrival Midlothian had a Community Food Co-op.

The initiative was part of the Gorebridge Food Project, which was set up to provide healthy foods for those on lower incomes at affordable prices.

The stock was sold for no profit, with only 10 per cent added to cover costs. Much of the funding came from grants. The project was run by two staff members alongside a number of volunteers.

Customers paid a one-off fee of £1, and membership topped 300. A wide range of fruit and vegetables was sold as well as some dried pulses . A delivery service was also available for customers unable to attend the venues.

Deliveries were also made to local schools, nurseries, after schools clubs and an elderly peoples’ home.

This poster lists the venues at which the community food co-op had a stall. These included Mayfield, Gorebridge, Greenhall, Penicuik and Bilston.

Photo: Gorebridge Food Project/Scran