Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Constitution for teenage club

More than 60 years ago there were plans to establish a Mayfield-Easthouses Community Association Teenage Club.

Pictured is the first page of the 16-page booklet containing the draft constitution, dating from 1956.

The meeting to form the Mayfield-Easthouses Community Association also led to the towns’ first Children’s Gala Day being held in 1956.

The teenage club was a distinct attempt to provide the community children with a solid infrastructure that would provide enjoyable social events.

The page notes that the objects of the society will be the furtherance of the community of Mayfield and Easthouses. This would be done in respect of health, education, recreation, and the fostering of a strong community spirit.

The communities of Mayfield and Easthouses continue to hold an annual gala day, usually on the first Saturday in June, with children from the local schools playing a key role in the celebrations.

