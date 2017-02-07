Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Dalkeith Boys’ Brigade badge

In the early years of the Boys’ Brigade metal badges would have been worn by members.

In later years these were almost wholly replaced by cloth ones, which would be stitched to the uniform.

This simple badge, possibly belonging to 1st Dalkeith Company, was awarded for gymnastics and physical training, and depicts crossed dumbbells. It was first used in 1917 and was discontinued in 1968. In the centre of the badge are the letters ‘BB’.

The 1st Dalkeith Company still meets in St Nicholas Buccleuch Church Hall, Dalkeith, on Friday evenings.

In 1883 William Smith, a Glasgow Sunday School teacher, made an attempt to improve discipline in his classes.

Those attending his classes were required to wear military-type uniforms and drill with dummy rifles. This attempt to equate Christianity with ‘manliness’ was popular amongst young boys and by 1900 the organisation had 41,000 members. As of 2003, there were 500,000 Boys’ Brigade members in 60 countries.

Photo: Dalkeith History Society/Scran

