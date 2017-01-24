Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Dalkeith Red Cross service medal

This is the British Red Cross Society war service medal awarded to Frederick R Lucas.

Mr Lucas was from Dakeith and the medal honours his service in the First World War. His medal, which has a white ribbon, bears the the text ‘British Red Cross Society for war service 1914 - 1918’. The medal is accompanied by its original box.

The British Red Cross played an active part in the Great War, providing first aid services to soldiers on the front lines. This resulted in many members of the society being awarded with medals to commemorate their actions.

The International Committee of the Red Cross was formed in 1863 by Henry Dunant, a Swiss citizen horrified by the aftermath of the Battle of Solferino. At the organisation’s second international conference in 1864, twelve countries signed the Geneva Convention, primarily regarding the conduct of armies. The British society was formed in 1870, and initially titled ‘The British National Society for Aid to the Sick and Wounded in War’.

Photo: Midlothian Council Local Studies/Scran

