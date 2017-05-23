Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Headstone at Temple graveyard

This ornate gravestone marks the burial place of John Craig.

The headstone can be found in the graveyard at the Old Parish Church of Temple, which is situated in a riverside location surrounded by woods, below the picturesque Temple village. The church consists of one long, now roofless room with a gable entry added during rebuilding in the 17th century.

This image, taken from the Scran archive, shows the headstone, a memorial to farmer John Craig of Outerstoun, who died in 1742. The stone has a round top with an urn. One side has an inscription to him, the other side displays his full-length portrait.

The carving shows Mr Craig in his Sunday best wearing a long coat, bonnet and scarf. He is joined by his two young sons beside him on a smaller scale.

The ruined church dates back to the 12th century and late Gothic tracery can still be seen with animals carved at the ends of the mouldings above the windows. The graveyard boasts an interesting collection of early stones.

Photo: James Gardiner/Scran

