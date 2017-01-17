Search

Midlothian’s 100 Objects - Scottish Co-op Women’s Guild

The report of a social event organised by the Scottish Co-operative Women's Guild, Dalkeith Branch, in 1919. Photo: Midlothian Council Local Studies/Scran

This image is of a 1919 report by the Dalkeith branch of the Scottish Co-operative Women’s Guild.

