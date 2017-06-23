Prosecco Festival could be on its way to Scotland

It’s one of the most popular drinks of the summer and now a festival dedicated to the sparkly treat could be coming to Scotland’s biggest cities.

Fizz fans have been excitingly heading to Facebook after a Secret Prosecco Festival Party popped up, promising events up and down the country.

Billed as the “ultimate festival for Prosecco lovers” the event is set to be held on August 27 at, so far, unconfirmed locations in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Hundreds of Scottish Prosecco lovers have already declared their interest in the events which promise a unique outdoor space for a “huge day party”.

The Prosecco and Percussion Festival is advertised as being hosted by the Secret Prosecco Festival Party and What’s On? guides to each city.

Guests can enjoy live music and DJs, playing funk, jazz, house and disco accompanied by live saxophone and percussion.

However, the main draw for fizz fans is a fully stocked bar with 20 different types of Prosecco as well as a selection of local ales and cocktails.

There will also be street food on offer, promising flavours from around the globe.

There are no further details about the festival so far but keep your eyes peeled for any further updates.