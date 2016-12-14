Remember When

Stories from our files

1966

LASSWADE: The County Council has agreed to Lasswade District Council’s recommendation that Sherwood Avenue be renamed Wolsley Avenue and Cockpen View renamed Laird Terrace.

1991

DALKEITH: Buccleuch Estates is planning a series of developments in Dalkeith estimated to cost £60 million. The main development proposed is a 420,000 sq ft business park, a 40,000 sg ft supermarket and attached petrol station and a hotel - possibly five star - with between 50 to 100 bedrooms at Sheriffhall. As many as 7,000 jobs are expected to be created if planning consent is given by Midlothian District Council to this and a further two developments at Kingsgate and Thornybank. The Kingsgate proposal is for the construction of a business park offering 309,000 sq ft of offices and light industry. While at Thornybank industrial development is envisaged for light industrial single storey buildings.

2006

PENICUIK: A Christmas wish has come true for a major renovation project in Penicuik. The Penicuik House Preservation Trust has received stage two approval from the Heritage Lottery Fund, which will commit £1,338,000 to the project over the next six years. The cash will fund a programme to consolidate the ruined, A-listed Penicuik House and undertake the repair of the immediate garden features. The trustees hope the funding will be matched by Historic Scotland to conserve one of the finest examples of Palladian architecture in Scotland.

More stories and photos appear in this week’s Advertiser. On sale now.

Do any of these stories bring back memories for you? If so, we’d love to hear them - email us - midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk