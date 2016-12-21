Remember When

Stories from our files

1966

PENICUIK: Many tenants of Penicuik’s municipal houses who may be entitled to rebates in their rents and rates have never bothered to apply. This was the information given to a deputation from the recently formed Penicuik Tenants Association when they met the Town Council on Monday evening. The deputation was welcomed by Provost Alex Livie who said that the council were glad to meet them to “clear the air” as far as Penicuik’s increases were concerned. He said that the increase in rates should really have taken place in 1965 but keeping in mind the revaluation which was to take place in 1966 the council decided to postpone any decision so far as rents were concerned.

1991

DALKEITH: Schoolboy Soccer Scottish cup winners were recognised at a special reception at Midlothian Houses last Tuesday. The Dalkeith High School under 14 team, several of whom are training with senior clubs Hearts, Celtic and Manchester United won the championship this year.

2006

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian is to benefit from a new fund which will help demolish ageing, unattractive properties in Dalkeith and rejuvenate local housing estates, primarily in Woodburn, Mayfield and Gorebridge. Communities minister Malcolm Chisholm has announced that Midlothian has been awarded £1 million from the Housing Estate Regeneration Fund, which supports local authorities’ housing strategies and regeneration plans. The money he said will “improve the local environment and address crime and vandalism in these areas”. It will also help demolish poor quality, unwanted homes in Dalkeith Town Centre. He added the money would also create jobs and training opportunities.

