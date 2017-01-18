Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

NEWTONGRANGE: Newbattle District Council has let Newtongrange Cinema to building and construction firm Marples Ridgeway. A staff of 10 joiners will be employed in building to make doors and window frames. It is expected that this labour will grow to 30 within a few months.

1992

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian is bracing itself for school closures as part of a massive overhaul of education in Lothian Region. As speculation grows that the axe will fall on either Newbattle High School or Greenhall High School, with possible knock-on closures for feeder primaries, Midlothian EIS has vowed it will fiercely oppose any such moves. The union, which represents more than 650 teachers in Midlothian, will launch a major campaign of opposition to closures with a public meeting in Dalkeith Arts Centre next month. The headteachers of Newbattle and Greenhall have already been involved in a consultation exercise with education officials who will present a number of options for rationalisation to a special meeting of the education committee on February 12. A final decision is expected some time in April.

2007

ROSLIN: Midlothian scientists have hit the headlines again after developing chickens capable of laying potentially life-saving eggs. Researchers at Roslin Institute, which created the world famous Dolly the Sheep, have produced five generations of the genetically modified birds. The birds’ egg whites are packed with proteins needed to make large quantities of drugs, which could be used to treat multiple sclerosis and skin cancer. The work, led by Roslin Institute, is a joint Avian Transgenic Technology venture with biotechnology firms Viragen, based at Midlothian’s Pentlands Science Park, and Oxford BioMedica.

