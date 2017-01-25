Remember When

Stories from our files

2007

DALKEITH: A stray greyhound died alone and in agony after being left in a kennel at Dalkeith Police Station and forgotten. The dog was only discovered 10 days later when police officers started to notice a foul smell pervading the nearby car park, after the creature had begun to rot. A member of the public took the stray animal to the station on January 2 and the immediate procedure of logging the dog’s arrival appears to have been carried out. However, neither local dog wardens nor the SSPCA were then informed and the animal slowly died of thirst. Both police and animal welfare officers have pledged to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the heart-rending incident.

1992

MONKTONHALL: Speculation that the Monktonhall Miners, currently in negotiations with British Coal to secure the licence to run Monktonhall Colliery, could be dropped by British Coal in favour of their rival bidder was denied by all sides this week. Reports the miners were experiencing difficulties securing the necessary financial backing for the project and that this had prompted British Coal to consider re-offering the pit to Midlands-based firm Caledonian Mining were denied by the miners’, their financial consultants Price Waterhouse and British Coal.

1967

PENICUIK: Penicuik champion weightlifter Derek Gillies has done it again. This week he broke the Scottish record on the ‘left hand clean and press’ with a lift of 105.5 lbs breaking the record by 2.5 lbs. This a new all comers Scottish record. In addition to gaining this record Derek also holds the right hand press record with a lift of 119.5 lbs. Derek, who lives in the Kirklands housing scheme, works in a local papermill.

