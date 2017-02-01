Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Councillor J . Quinn’s suggestion for an internal Dalkeith bus service has been enthusiastically greeted by the public. But if the suggestion is acted upon, it will be several months before it will come into being. For first the Roads Committee of Dalkeith Town Council must consider all the implications of such a service and it may be that it will be found to be not viable economically. Even if the Roads Committee opt in favour of the service, the major obstacle remains. Permission must be obtained from the Traffic Commissioners. When Dalkeith Town Council investigated the possibility of a municipal bus service before, they received a cool reception from the Commissioners.

1992

DALKEITH: The Scottish Office is being approached to help a “last ditch attempt” to find buyers for the closure-threatened sections of Ferranti’s Dalkeith plant.

2007

NEWTONGRANGE: A strategic development plan has been unveiled to try and secure the long-term future of the Scottish Mining Museum in Newtongrange. But it comes with a warning that if significant financial input is not forthcoming then it could face closure within the next 10 years. The plan, prepared by LDN architects in association with a number of others, says that, as a matter of urgency, all the colliery buildings must be stabilised and the museum must meet the standards required to continue its accreditation as a national museum. According to the plan, if this is not carried out, “most of the buildings will inevitably be demolished and Scotland would lose the last major element of its mining heritage”.

