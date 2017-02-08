Remember When

Storied from our files

1967

MIDLOTHIAN: Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce has decided to set up a Lothian Chamber of Commerce Group to pay particular attention to the specific needs of industry in the Lothians. It is envisaged that the subjects of prime interest to the new group will be planning, postal and development problems, in addition to communications by road and rail.

1992

NEWTONGRANGE: Work has started in Newtongrange on the first phase of a major scheme to transform the former Lady Victoria Colliery into one of Scotland’s leading tourist attractions. The restoration of the original colliery power station as a new exhibition gallery got under way last week with joint funding of £220,000 from Historic Scotland and the European Regional Development Fund. The Scottish Mining Museum launched an appeal in May last year to raise £5m for the restoration of historic colliery buildings, the development of a major visitor attraction and provision of accommodation for the museum. The centre piece of the development will be an “Underground Experience” which accurately recreates underground working from 1890, when the colliery opened, to 1981 when it closed.

2007

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian Council is expected to approve a three per cent council tax increase today. Officials propose the closure of St Matthew’s Primary School, Rosewell, and Roslin Primary’s Bilston Annexe to cut costs. In addition, councillors are being asked to back charges for musical tuition in schools and a 5p rise in school meals. Savings are anticipated in eliminating non-statutory routes for pupil transport.

