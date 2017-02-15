Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Another step was taken last Wednesday towards the formation of a Sports Council in Dalkeith when an eight-man working committee was nominated to study the implications and support such a council would receive. The committee was formed at a public meeting in the Council Chambers last Wednesday. Members will contact representatives of the various sports organisations in the burgh to sound out support for the proposed Sports Council.

1992

MIDLOTHIAN: Better industrial news for the district was announced this week. At Loanhead an initial 20 jobs will be created at a new vehicle depot. At Eskbank it is hoped some local people will be taken on when an Edinburgh firm relocates. At Dalkeith steps are being taken to retain Ferranti International’s presence in Midlothian. And the whole of Midlothian looks set to benefit from a £1 million initiative backed by the Royal Bank of Scotland to finance the creation of new businesses.

2007

PENICUIK: The new £10 million Penicuik leisure complex will open to the public on March 15. The flagship council facility will house the much-campaigned for competition size swimming pool, a larger library with an expanded IT area, and leisure centre.

