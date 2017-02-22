Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: Penicuik Town Council has approved a plan from the Scottish Special Housing Association to build 86 concrete all-electric houses at Cuiken Terrace, on ground owned by the association, which asked the Town Council to approve of the plan as soon as possible as there was an urgent need for the houses. Commenting on the fact that the houses were to be all-electric, the burgh surveyor expressed doubts as to the adequacy of the existing power supply and it was agreed to point this out to the association.

1992

GOREBRIDGE: Pupils at Greenhall High School have added their voices to the chorus of public protest against school closures in Midlothian. Greenhall, along with Newbattle High School, is fighting for survival following a recommendation by regional education chiefs that one of the two schools should close in order to streamline secondary education in the district. Last week, as a major public consultation exercise got underway, pupils at Greenhall vowed to fight for the retention of both schools.

2007

PENICUIK: The results of a chemical analysis are awaited before work can begin to clear up a recent landslide on Penicuik Estate. Last month nearby residents were woken in the early hours of the morning when decades worth of industrial spoil slipped down an embankment into the River Esk.

