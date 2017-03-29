Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: St Mungo’s Parish Church was filled to overflowing on Sunday afternoon when a Civic Service was held in commemoration of the Centenary of the Burgh of Penicuik.

1991

PATHHEAD: Pathhead mums are pressing for nursery provision for children currently being ferried miles for pre-school education. With election promises on education being made by all the parties the mums are hoping they can bring pressure on candidates to secure a local authority nursery for the village’s 200 children aged under five.

2007

PENICUIK: The new £10 million Penicuik Centre would rival any private health club, it was claimed at its official opening on Saturday. Unveiling a plaque to mark the event, Midlothian Council Leader Adam Montgomery joked that, while normally “dour” in character, he had been singing that morning, delighted that after decades Penicuik had a leisure and sports facility that the town, and the county, deserved. He explained that while a campaign for a competition-size pool had been in existence for a number of years, it was only when changes in council borrowing came into effect, three years ago, that a swimming pool became a realistic proposition.

