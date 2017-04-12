Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

GOREBRIDGE: There will be a gala day in Gorebridge this year after fears it would not take place. However, for the first time, the committee has found it necessary to make a charge of one shilling for tickets.

1992

DALKEITH: An ambitious re-development incorporating the construction of a new superstore, has been put forward for Melville Nurseries near Dalkeith. Plans for a “major leisure, tourism and retail centre” on the 47 acre Green Belt site were unveiled this week by nursery owners Dobbie and Co and Carter Commercial Developments. The development, which could eventually create more than 300 jobs, involves the expansion of the existing Butterfly Farm and Insect World, with the provision of an interpretation and education area, and the creation of wildflower meadow and oak wood. The developers say the proposed 60,000 sq ft superstore is necessary to finance the rest of the scheme.

2007

DALKEITH: A Dalkeith youngster has made it to the final stages of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s television talent show Any Dream Will Do. Former St David’s High School pupil Keith Jack (19), a supermarket customer service assistant and student, beat off competition from thousands of other hopefuls for a place in the final. The final 12 will battle it out live on BBC One to see who gets the starring role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in the West End.

