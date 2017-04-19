Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Dalkeith Town Council agreed at its April meeting to have small bore gas heating installed in phase three of the town centre redevelopment. The decision followed a report by the burgh architect, which estimated that gas heating by warm air would cost £175 per house, including £25 per house for a water heater; and small bore gas heating would cost £230 per house.

1992

LOANHEAD: Residents from the Loanhead area turned out in force last week to oppose the development of a £50 million stadium and leisure park on a greenfield site at Straiton. Plans for the Straiton Leisure Park, with its 25,000 all-seater football stadium, leisure facilities, hotel, fast food units and warehousing, were put on display at a public meeting at Loanhead Miners’ Welfare Club on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by more than 200 local residents, only one of whom spoke in favour of the proposals. Loanhead and Damhead Community Councils are now joining forces with local conservation groups to present a united front against the development, which has been proposed by Straiton Limited, a consortium involving Kwik Fit Chairman Tom Farmer, who owns Hibernian Football Club.

2007

PENICUIK: Extra police resources and fencing around the fairground are to be implemented during next month’s Hunter and Lass Week in Penicuik, as organisers bid to avoid a repeat of last year’s shocking scenes, when around 150 youths, who had been drinking all afternoon, started fighting in the streets and police had to be brought in to quell the crowd. A number of injuries were sustained and bottles were thrown at police. At last week’s meeting of Midlothian Council’s general purposes committee it was agreed that William Taylor could bring his fun fair back to the town’s public park during the week despite a police objection stating the presence of the fair “plays a significant role in the incidents of disorder which have now become commonplace in recent years”.

