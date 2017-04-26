Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

BONNYRIGG: Bonnyrigg and Lasswade Town Council’s Dean of Guild Alex Simpson will not be running for re-election in the municipal elections next month. Mr Simpson was described by Provost Addison as “a loyal and faithful servant who has served the council with distinction for many years.”

1992

DALKEITH: Dalkeith bus station closes its doors to the public next month. The familiar waiting place is being converted into a depot to add to the existing depot space to the rear of the building. It will mean passengers who travelled on service routes which used the station will now be set down or picked up at designated stops in Dalkeith town centre.

2007

DALKEITH: Midlothian MP David Hamilton has expressed serious concerns at the news that Midlothian’s Crown Post Office in Dalkeith is to have its services transferred to the WH Smith store in the town’s High Street. The Dalkeith outlet is one of 11 Crown Post Offices in Scotland scheduled for relocation within WH Smith stores from July. Mr Hamilton is calling on those concerned by the move to visit his constituency office and sign a petition demanding to know how the move will affect the jobs of post office employees and WH Smith staff. He is also questioning what will happen to the jobs of approximately 100 sorting office staff who work behind the scenes at the Dalkeith office.

More stories and photos appear in this week’s Advertiser. On sale now.

Do any of these stories bring back memories for you? If so, we’d love to hear them - email us - midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk