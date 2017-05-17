Remember when

Stories from our files

1967

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian MP Alex Eadie took the bold step of defying a three-line whip by abstaining from voting for the Government in the House of Commons on the question of whether Britain should apply for membership of the Common Market. The MP was one of seven unpaid private parliamentary secretaries who disobeyed the instructions of his party whip and did not vote. The Prime Minister was swift to act and the seven rebellious members were quickly axed and lost their jobs. But Mr Eadie is unrepentant and he declared this week that he had no intention of resigning his seat in Parliament.

1992

GOREBRIDGE: Greenhall High School has lost out to Newbattle in the battle of high school closures in Midlothian. When the region’s education committee met on Wednesday, members voted by 19 votes to six to close Greenhall and bus pupils to nearby Newbattle.

2007

DALKEITH: Dalkeith Community Council has slated the design of a new development proposed for the site of the former Dalkeith High School, branding the housing plans as “horrendous” and likening them to “Lego blocks” and construction from the old eastern bloc. Community councillors are now waiting to see what form the revised plans, being drawn up following objections, will look like - and if they will fit in more favourable with the style of existing homes in the area.

