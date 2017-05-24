Remember when

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: The first step in a move to restore the old Glencorse Kirk and save it from further deterioration was taken this week when young soldiers from nearby Glencorse Barracks moved in to help in the work of restoration. In addition to restoration work on the Kirk an attempt is also to be made to clean and restore some of the old gravestones in the kirkyard. An outline of what is hoped to do was made at a meeting of the recently formed Old Glencorse Kirk Association last Friday evening.

1992

BONNYRIGG: Children are risking their lives walking to school as more and more cars congest school entrances. Motorists are being asked to think carefully before setting off for a school where they increase the potential for a traffic accident. The problem is significant at Lasswade Primary School, Bonnyrigg, where some pupils are ferried by car. Now staff and school board members are hoping to discourage parents from transporting their children in this way. The Depute head explained that the back entrance was a particular issue.

2007

DALKEITH: Electric lights are being left on inside the old Dalkeith High School building to protect vandals and intruders from hurting themselves. The astonishing revelation that the lights are left burning for the vandals’ benefit rather than the building’s came after former Conservative MSP candidate for Midlothian, PJ Lewis, said he had been “appalled” to see the lights left on, years after the school’s closure, while he was out inspecting the site with local residents.

