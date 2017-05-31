Remember when

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Shopkeepers in Dalkeith High Street are to petition the Town Council with a view to preventing the High Street from becoming a two-way street. The High Street has been a one-way street since August 1953 and the proposal is to make it a two-way street with no parking or unloading allowed expect that unloading will be allowed before 9am.

1992

DALKEITH: Jobs are to be shed at a Dalkeith engineering firm. Redundancy rumours, which sparked a walk out by staff on Friday, were confirmed on Monday at a meeting with management. A total of 14 jobs are to be axed at Precision Machining Ltd at Newbattle Industrial Estate. The firm’s finance director confirmed a manager, inspector and 12 production staff - skilled and semi skilled - were being given notice. He blamed the redundancy on the recession. A staff of 80 will remain.

2007

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian District Court is to relocate to Edinburgh as early as the end of this year, it has been revealed. At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting members agreed no court should be held in the county after the Scottish Courts Service (SCS) stated that the temporary premises in Loanhead Town Hall do “not meet acceptable standards”. It moved out of Penicuik Town Hall last year. The SCS, which will take responsibility of all district courts in Scotland from December, also warned in a report to cabinet that it would cost as much as £800,000 to convert a building for occasional use as a satisfactory court hearing centre. The district court, which is currently held on a Tuesday morning, will now move to Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Chambers Street.

