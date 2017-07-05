Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: A triumphant welcome awaited Euphemia Brand when she arrived back in Dalkeith from Glasgow on Friday - with the title of Young Scot 67. Teacher and pupils at St David’s RC High School, where she was head girl, were out in force in the playground to cheer enthusiastically as Euphemia arrived. The first two finalists to be questioned were each given 51 points out of a possible 60. Then it was Euphemia’s turn. Under the spotlight of the STV cameras she scored 54 and took the title.

1992

PENICUIK: Top tennis umpire John Frame was back home in Penicuik this week after calling the shots in the thrilling men’s singles final which saw Andre Agassi crowned the new Wimbledon champion. The former Penicuik High School teacher was in the Centre Court hotseat as the 22-year-old American won his first ever Grand Slam title in a five-set encounter with big server Goran Ivanisevic from Croatia. John’s great day was rounded off when he attended the championship dinner at the Savoy Hotel. This was the first time the umpires of the singles finals had been invited to the event. John began umpiring at tennis matches 20 years ago this week. His full-time job with Heart of Midlothian FC includes promoting the club at youth level. He first went to Wimbledon in 1975 and has been going every year since. Two years ago John (37) of Rullion Road, was given the honour of umpiring the ladies singles final when Martina Navratilova beat fellow American Zena Garrison.

2007

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian and Scottish Borders Councils could be expected to fund any gaps in the Waverley railway project’s finances, it was announced last week. Addressing the Scottish Parliament, Transport Minister Stewart Stevenson said he doubted that the rail partnership’s proposed funding package was sufficient and that a 2011 opening would be achievable.

