Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

MILTON BRIDGE: A van belonging to the Penicuik Co-operative Society was damaged when it was involved in a collision with a heavy lorry at the notorious accident spot at Milton Bridge, where new roadways are being formed. Luckily the two employees in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

1992

GOREBRIDGE: Plans to create a pets’ cemetery on vacant land at Bells Mains, Gorebridge, have been laid to rest by Midlothian District Council’s planning committee. Members last week refused planning consent for the development on the recommendation of the chief roads engineer at the Scottish Office, who opposed the scheme on road safety grounds.

2007

PENICUIK: Scottish Ministers have given the green light for plans to build a full-size, floodlit, synthetic pitch in Penicuik Public Park. George Wimpey Limited’s plans recently attracted controversy when Provost Adam Montgomery hit out at opponents to the £408,000 third generation pitch, fearing their objections could delay construction. The proposals, which had gained the earlier approval from Midlothian Council’s planning committee, were referred to the Scottish Ministers.

