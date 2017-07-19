Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

GOREBRIDGE: Midlothian County Council is to buy a small piece of ground near Greenhall Farm, from Arniston Estate. The decision was reached after the County Architect had reported that the ground could be incorporated in the proposed scheme of 76 houses, which the county intends to build. The extra piece of land could be used as an amenity area or a site for a shop.

1992

NEWTONGRANGE: Newtongrange Star Football Club has been promised a new £500,000 stadium if plans are approved for a major housing development in the village. The Walker Group (Scotland) Limited is seeking consent to build 187 houses on the site of the existing Victoria Park stadium and an adjacent site owned by the Marquis of Lothian. In exchange of the land at Victoria Park, the developers have agreed to rehabilitate the old Redwood Bing and provide the club with a new stadium with open and covered terracing, a pavilion, club rooms, and separate social club facilities, costing an estimated £1.1m.

2007

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian police officers have been drafted in to provide additional security cover at Edinburgh Airport. Following the failed terrorist attack on Glasgow Airport, the capital airport has been highlighted as a potential target. Midlothian commander Superintendant Finlay Borthwick told the Advertiser that, given the heightened security status in recent weeks, police from E Division had been deployed to the airport.

