Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Due in part to redundancies at Lingerwood Colliery, unemployment figures for July in Dalkeith shot up to 306 compared with the June total of 242. But the increase was not a sudden spurt and was not unexpected. Over the past 12 months there has been a steady growth in the number of unemployed. In July 1966 the total was 195.

1992

PENICUIK: The downgrading of Penicuik’s main post office to agency status would have a “devastating” effect on the local community, union officials claimed this week. Post Office Counters Ltd hopes to pull out of its John Street office from the end of this year, leaving a sub-postmaster to run the existing Crown Office as a private business.

2007

LOANHEAD: Loanhead’s town clock could soon be repaired. At the July meeting of Loanhead and District Community Council, it was heard that funding may soon be in place and access gained to the tower. The clock forms part of the former Reformed Presbyterian Church building, which was converted to flats a few years ago. Initially, there were concerns the workings had been lost while the premises were converted.

