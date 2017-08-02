Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

MIDLOTHIAN: The present Newbattle and Dalkeith telephone exchanges are to become automatic towards the end of 1968. The new telephone exchange will have all-figure telephone numbers and therefore all existing numbers will have to be changed. The telephone manager suggests that subscribers should limit orders of stationery and other forms of printing which bear the present telephone number.

1992

MILLERHILL: Heart of Midlothian FC has abandoned its plan to set up home at Millerhill. The controversial planning application for an all-seater stadium in Midlothian’s Green Belt was dropped by chairman Wallace Mercer at the beginning of the week in which developers for football stadia in Lothian were to make private presentations to Lothian Regional Councillors. The application sites proposed by Hearts were at Millerhill and Hermiston, while Hibs favoured Ingliston and Straiton. Now the Hearts club is focusing its attention solely on the 106 acre Hermiston application which include a 20,000 seater stadium.

2007

PENICUIK: Forty-five Midlothian jobs have been saved after a buyer was found for Penicuik Home Improvements Limited. When the Penicuik-based double glazing company called in the receivers last month, 59 employees were made redundant. However, last week joint receivers from BDO Stoy Hayward James Stephen and Dermot Power announced that Penicuik Home Improvements had been purchased by glazing specialists Transform Conservatories, part of the Scunthorpe-based HWL Group. As a result of the sale, 45 jobs have been retained and their future secured.

More stories and photos appear in this week’s Advertiser. On sale now.

Do any of these stories bring back memories for you? If so, we’d love to hear them - email us - midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk