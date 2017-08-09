Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

MIDLOTHIAN: Midlothian County Council, who were the first Scottish local authority to enter the computer field, are replacing the computer which has been in operation for the past two and a half years with a new model, an IBM 360, which replaces an IBM 1440 which has been dealing with payroll, the payment of accounts, costing, statistics, rates collection and many other tasks. Because of the new equipment’s ability to handle greater bulk, the section will process all valuation, registration and house letting lists, quantity surveying and engineering calculations, as well as rates notices for the burghs within the county.

1992

PENICUIK: Favourable reaction to plans for animal research facilities to relocate to the Bush Estate was tempered last week with the knowledge that traffic congestion on the A701 Penicuik to Edinburgh road would worsen. While outline planning permission for the erection of research laboratories and associated animal accommodation at Bush Estate, for the Animal Diseases Research Authority, was welcomed by planners, local Conservative councillor Muriel Dawson expressed concern over the traffic implications. The plans, if approved, would be independent to, but complement, those planned as part of Britain’s first Technopole research project based at the Bush Estate.

2007

HOWGATE: Proposals to create an equestrian centre near Howgate have been rejected by Midlothian councillors. At a recent planning committee meeting, councillors refused to back an application from R K Walkinshaw, to turn over agricultural land east of Wellington School, Penicuik, to a riding business initially for 12 horses. In addition, the applicant had sought to erect stables, a barn, create an outdoor arena and site a residential caravan. A local burn would also have required to be culverted. Objectors had raised concerns about a possible increase in traffic and the potential loss of habitat for wildlife. Councillors refused consent on the grounds that it would lead to increased traffic in the area.

More stories and photos appear in this week’s Advertiser. On sale now.

Do any of these stories bring back memories for you? If so, we’d love to hear them - email us - midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk