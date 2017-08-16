Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Customers in Dalkeith public houses will have to make do with the traditional form of entertainment. For Dalkeith Town Council has decided that there shall be no ‘one armed bandits’ in these premises. The Town Council took this decision at their meeting on Monday evening. And it was a unanimous one in spite of the fact that representatives of a firm manufacturing these machines were present.

1992

PENICUIK: Midlothian’s newest leisure centre opens its doors to the public on Monday. The £800,000 Queensway Leisure Centre in Penicuik, boasts the biggest and best fitness suite in Scotland. The centre consists of a multi-purpose hall which can cater for a wide range of sporting and social activities, a large soft play room for children and the fitness room. The suite is fitted with aerobics equipment, treadmills, step machines, rowing machines and bicycles.

2007

AUCHENDINNY: An appeal has been launched to secure the future of a village community centre. Given its age, the 40-year-old Glencorse Centre in Auchendinny has been forced to close, depriving villagers of a vital community facility. The Glencorse Association, which owns and runs the centre and adjacent land, is now fund-raising to build a new community hall, which will act as a focal point for the village, increase the area’s economic potential, create jobs and attract visitors. The planned new centre would include a cafe and social hub for all members of the community, meeting facilities and a year-round sports pitch.

Do any of these stories bring back memories for you? If so, we’d love to hear them - email us - midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk