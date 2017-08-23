Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: A Bournemouth man who recently holidayed in Penicuik with his wife has sent a letter to the Town Council criticising the burgh for its drab appearance. The letter, read to the Town Council at their meeting on Monday, said most of the houses in the town needed “painted” and that a row of cottages needed “tidied up or demolished”. The letter also suggested improvements to the town centre including flowerbeds and benches. Provost Alex Livie agreed that a lot could be done to brighten the burgh. The Dean of Guild added that local people themselves could do more. The council decided to note the letter and contents.

1992

NEWBATTLE: First year pupils had a shambolic start at Newbattle High School last week when they were left standing after their bus passes did not arrive. The failure of Lothian Region’s education department to issue the passes in time has been condemned as the journey to the school by more than 40 youngsters is necessary because of a departmental decision to close Greenhall High School in Gorebridge where the pupils would have been taught. It has also incensed Greenhall Parent’s Action Committee which was given assurances last Monday that the passes were being issued that day by first class post. They arrived on Friday - the day after the start of the new session - after being posted second class on Wednesday.

2007

PATHHEAD: A Midlothian village youth project has hit the lottery jackpot having secured funding for the next four years. The Pathhead Youth Project (PYP) is one of 11 Scottish initiatives to receive a share of more than £1 million. The village programme is to receive £66,556 from the Young People’s Fund (Scotland). Established two years ago, the PYP offers social and recreational activities for 11 to 17 year-olds, four nights a week. The youth club, which has a membership of 40 to 50 teenagers, meets in Pathhead Community Hall, Monday to Thursday, from 7pm to 9.30pm. As well as allowing the project to continue its work, the funding will also continue to pay for a part-time youth worker.

