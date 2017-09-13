Remember when

Stories from our files

1967

DALKEITH: Grants, the furnishing firm, have bought the tall new building now nearing completion in Jarnac Court for £56,000.

1992

LASSWADE: Lasswade District Civic Society has expressed fears that towns withing Midlothian may become “absorbed” into Edinburgh. The worries have been revealed in a letter sent by the society to Midlothian District Council. The group, affiliated to the Scottish Civic Trust, has lodged an objection to plans to develop land between Sheriffhall roundabout and King’s Gate to build a supermarket, hotel, petrol station and business park, saying it would end the Green Belt.

2007

LOANHEAD: Plans to move Midlothian District Court into Edinburgh next year have received Scottish ministerial approval. Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill has authorised proposals by the Scottish Court Service for court unification in the Lothian and Borders. The changes, which will be implemented in March, will involve closing the court which meets in Loanhead Town Hall.

