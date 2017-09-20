Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: The committee set up in Penicuik to organise events in the burgh to mark the centenary celebrations have failed to produce anything worthwhile. This was the view expressed at a meeting of Penicuik Town Council when a suggestion was put forward by the Centenary Celebrations Committee that the town council appoint a publicity officer for the remainder of the year.

1992

DALKEITH: Draughty conditions at Midlothian House are to be eradicated at a cost of £26,000. But it is believed the “minor design problem” will not affect the district council’s chance of winning a design award for its £4m headquarters in Dalkeith. Council architects have nominated the HQ for an award in the 1992 Civic Trust Awards for design in environmental excellence. Members at last week’s policy and resources committee meeting agreed to act after hearing the reception area of the Buccleuch Street building had been experiencing cold and draughty conditions since being opened last October. A glazed porch is to be erected next to the revolving door and adjacent side hung doors to the front of the premises.

2007

NEWBATTLE: Newbattle Community Learning Centre in Newtongrange has been awarded more than £10,000 from YouthLink Scotland to develop facilities for the teenage youth group. There are now plans for the grant to be used to create an updated more sophisticated youth room that will appeal to older teenagers. There will be access to IT facilities, with community radio station Black Diamond FM providing internet access. The centre also aims to provide various training opportunities and a youth information point offering advice on issues affecting teenagers.

