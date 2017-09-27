Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

PENICUIK: The rapid growth of Penicuik during the past few years has posed many problems to Midlothian Education Committee, especially on accommodating schoolchildren. But it was learned this week that the building of a fourth primary school is being considered. The other primary schools are Eastfield, Cuiken and the newly opened St James, Cornbank. Meanwhile the work on the extension and adaptation of Penicuik High School is nearing completion and it is hoped that this £350,000 project will be finished by the end of this year, the latest instalment of the £1m local school building programme to cope with the growing population.

1992

PENICUIK: Alarm and disappointment has been expressed following the announcement that Uttershill Castle in Penciuik is to be sold on the open market. The owner said this week he was unable to develop the ruin for another 18 months due to other commitments. The Castles of Scotland Preservation Trust is looking for offers over £55,000. Earlier this year local pressure group Uttershill Watch offered to buy the ruin for £20,000, the same price the current owners purchased the castle for.

2007

DALKEITH: Work began this week on an underpass which will allow the new Dalkeith Northern Bypass to link to the existing Edinburgh City Bypass. With four new slip roads already complete at this interchange, construction has now started on an underpass where the A720 and A68 tie in. Transport Scotland’s contractor Morgan Est expect the work, which began on Monday, to take around three months. It marks a key milestone in the construction of the £30 million bypass.

