Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

MIDLOTHIAN: Members of St Cuthberts Co-op Society who shop at the Rosewell, Poltonhall and Bonnyrigg branches are angry because they will have to travel into Bread Street, Edinburgh to collect their dividend, with a petition set up against the move.

1992

MIDLOTHIAN: Plans for a new skateboarding ramp at King George V Park, Bonnyrigg, have been scrapped in favour of improved play facilities at Vogrie Country Park, near Gorebridge. Members of Midlothian District Council’s leisure services committee last week approved expenditure totalling £17,450 on the replacement of play equipment at parks throughout the district. But members agreed that £4,500 of the money which had been earmarked for the introduction of skateboarding facilities in Bonnyrigg would be better spent on play provision at Vogrie. It had been proposed to provide a free-standing timber ramp, within the existing play area, which could be used for practice by the local skateboard club and other local young people.

2007

SHERIFFHALL: An online petition has been set up demanding improvements to the Sheriffhall roundabout. Midlothian MSP Rhona Brankin has established the petition after Transport Minister Stewart Stevenson snubbed her request for a meeting to discuss the issue, he said an upgrade was “under consideration”.

