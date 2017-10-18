Remember When

Stories from our files

1967

BONNYRIGG: Bonnyrigg old folk are angry because they cannot hear their favourite radio programmes, Mrs Dale’s Diary and Woman’s Hour, and are to write to the BBC and tell them so. This was approved at a meeting of Bonnyrigg Old Folk’s Club held in the council chambers on Monday. It was explained that since the BBC changed the light programme over to VHF many older sets are unable to receive the new station.

1992

CARRINGTON: It may seem like a tall story but South African ostriches are soon to be bred in Midlothian. The gangly birds are currently giving partners Chris Mann and Ewan Mitchell the runaround at Carrington Barns Farm. Ostriches are friendly and territorial - if they break out of their paddock they instinctively break back in again. And that’s a good job since these bipeds can grow up to eight feet in height - 11 feet when stretching!

2007

LOANHEAD: Mayburn House, the Church of Scotland nursing home in Loanhead, will finally close next spring. The closure will coincide with the conclusion of Midlothian Council and Lothian Health funding, which has paid for nursing care at the home in Hawthorn Terrace in recent years. However, concerns have been voiced that many of the 24 residents will be transferred to a new council facility in Gorebridge, away from family and friends in the Loanhead community.